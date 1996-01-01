Producers can generate instant sales by using which of the following pricing strategies to capture consumer surplus?
A
Offering products only in bulk quantities
B
Flash sales or limited-time discounts
C
Setting prices equal to marginal cost
D
Price discrimination based on production costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay and what they actually pay.
Recognize that to capture consumer surplus, producers use pricing strategies that encourage consumers to pay closer to their maximum willingness to pay.
Evaluate each pricing strategy: bulk sales encourage larger purchases but don't necessarily capture surplus instantly; setting prices equal to marginal cost maximizes efficiency but not surplus capture; price discrimination based on production costs is less common and not directly related to instant sales.
Identify that flash sales or limited-time discounts create urgency, prompting consumers to buy quickly at a temporarily reduced price, effectively capturing consumer surplus by converting potential future sales into immediate sales.
Conclude that among the options, flash sales or limited-time discounts are the pricing strategy that allows producers to generate instant sales and capture consumer surplus.
