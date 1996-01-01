Facebook uses a ____ to show businesses how relevant or non-relevant their advertising efforts are.
A
relevance score
B
price elasticity rating
C
willingness to pay metric
D
consumer surplus index
Understand the context of the question: it asks about a metric Facebook uses to indicate how relevant or non-relevant advertising efforts are to businesses.
Recall that in digital advertising platforms like Facebook, a 'relevance score' is commonly used to measure how well an ad resonates with its target audience based on engagement and feedback.
Recognize that other options such as 'price elasticity rating,' 'willingness to pay metric,' and 'consumer surplus index' are economic concepts but do not specifically relate to Facebook's advertising performance metrics.
Identify that the 'relevance score' directly reflects the effectiveness and appropriateness of an ad, helping businesses understand the quality and impact of their advertising campaigns.
Conclude that the correct term Facebook uses to show businesses the relevance of their advertising efforts is the 'relevance score.'
