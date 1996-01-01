Which of the following statements accurately describes the state of consumer goods in the 1920s?
A
Government regulations strictly limited the production of consumer goods.
B
Consumer goods became more widely available due to mass production techniques.
C
Most consumer goods were imported rather than produced domestically.
D
Consumer goods were scarce and only accessible to the wealthy elite.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the 1920s economy, focusing on the production and availability of consumer goods during this period.
Step 2: Recall that the 1920s, often called the 'Roaring Twenties,' was a time of significant industrial growth and technological advancement, especially in manufacturing processes.
Step 3: Recognize that mass production techniques, such as the assembly line introduced by Henry Ford, greatly increased the efficiency of producing consumer goods.
Step 4: Analyze how these mass production techniques led to a decrease in the cost of goods, making consumer products more affordable and widely available to the general public.
Step 5: Conclude that government regulations did not strictly limit production, imports were not the primary source of consumer goods, and scarcity was not characteristic of this era; instead, consumer goods became more accessible due to domestic mass production.
