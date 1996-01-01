Which of the following is an example of a firm producing multiple products?
A
A wheat farm that only grows wheat
B
A bakery that sells both bread and cakes
C
A gas station that only sells gasoline
D
A shoe store that only sells sneakers
1
Understand the concept of a firm producing multiple products: This means the firm offers more than one distinct good or service to the market.
Analyze each option to identify if the firm produces more than one product:
Option 1: A wheat farm that only grows wheat produces a single product (wheat).
Option 2: A bakery that sells both bread and cakes produces multiple products (bread and cakes).
Option 3: A gas station that only sells gasoline produces a single product (gasoline), and Option 4: A shoe store that only sells sneakers produces a single product (sneakers). Therefore, the bakery is the example of a firm producing multiple products.
