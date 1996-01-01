Which term best describes a study that compares the costs and benefits to society of providing a public good?
A
Marginal utility assessment
B
Cost-benefit analysis
C
Price discrimination
D
Market equilibrium analysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms involved: 'Marginal utility assessment' focuses on the additional satisfaction from consuming one more unit of a good, 'Price discrimination' refers to charging different prices to different consumers, and 'Market equilibrium analysis' studies the balance of supply and demand in a market.
Recognize that a public good is typically non-excludable and non-rivalrous, meaning it is available to all and one person's use does not reduce availability to others.
Identify that the problem asks for a study comparing costs and benefits to society, which involves evaluating both positive and negative effects of providing the public good.
Recall that 'Cost-benefit analysis' is the method used to systematically compare the total expected costs against the total expected benefits of a project or decision, especially in public economics.
Conclude that the term best describing such a study is 'Cost-benefit analysis' because it directly addresses the evaluation of societal costs and benefits.
Watch next
Master Demand Curve of a Private Good with a bite sized video explanation from Brian