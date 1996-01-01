Which of the following best explains why utilities are often government owned or regulated in the context of public goods and optimal quantity?
A
Utilities are always non-rival and non-excludable, making private provision impossible.
B
Private firms always produce utilities at the socially optimal quantity without regulation.
C
Government ownership of utilities guarantees zero cost to consumers.
D
Utilities exhibit characteristics of natural monopolies and provide essential services, so government ownership or regulation ensures efficient provision and prevents underproduction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of public goods and natural monopolies. Public goods are typically non-rivalrous and non-excludable, meaning one person's consumption does not reduce availability to others, and it is difficult to exclude anyone from using the good. Utilities, however, often do not fully meet these criteria but have unique features.
Step 2: Recognize that utilities often exhibit natural monopoly characteristics. A natural monopoly occurs when a single firm can supply the entire market at a lower cost than multiple competing firms due to high fixed costs and economies of scale. This is common in utilities like water, electricity, and gas.
Step 3: Analyze why private provision without regulation can lead to inefficiencies. Without regulation, a private utility might restrict output to raise prices, leading to underproduction relative to the socially optimal quantity, harming consumers and overall welfare.
Step 4: Understand the role of government ownership or regulation. Government intervention aims to ensure that utilities provide essential services efficiently and at prices that reflect social costs, preventing monopolistic abuse and ensuring access for all consumers.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that utilities are natural monopolies providing essential services, so government ownership or regulation is necessary to achieve efficient provision and avoid underproduction.
