Which of the following best describes the difference between the Human Development Index (HDI) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in terms of what they measure?
A
GDP focuses on environmental sustainability, while HDI focuses on economic growth.
B
HDI and GDP both measure only the income per capita of a country.
C
GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced in a country, while HDI includes economic output as well as health and education indicators.
D
HDI measures economic output only, while GDP measures both economic output and social indicators.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what GDP (Gross Domestic Product) measures. GDP is the total monetary value of all final goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific time period. It primarily focuses on economic output and does not directly account for social or health factors.
Step 2: Understand what HDI (Human Development Index) measures. HDI is a composite index that includes not only economic output (usually measured by income per capita) but also incorporates social indicators such as life expectancy (health) and education levels. This makes HDI a broader measure of human well-being.
Step 3: Compare the scope of GDP and HDI. GDP is a purely economic measure focusing on production and income, while HDI combines economic data with social dimensions to provide a more comprehensive view of development.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices based on these definitions. The correct description should highlight that GDP measures total economic output, whereas HDI includes economic output plus health and education indicators.
Step 5: Conclude that the best answer is the one stating: 'GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced in a country, while HDI includes economic output as well as health and education indicators.'
