Poor health in low-income nations reflects which of the following factors?
A
Universal health insurance coverage
B
Abundant availability of nutritious food
C
Limited access to clean water and sanitation
D
High levels of government spending on healthcare
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which relates to factors affecting poor health in low-income nations. This is a question about the determinants of health outcomes in an economic and social context.
Step 2: Identify the options given and analyze their relevance to poor health in low-income countries. For example, universal health insurance coverage and high government spending on healthcare typically improve health outcomes, so they are unlikely to be causes of poor health.
Step 3: Recognize that abundant availability of nutritious food generally promotes good health, so it is unlikely to be a factor causing poor health in low-income nations.
Step 4: Focus on the factor 'Limited access to clean water and sanitation,' which is a well-known cause of poor health in low-income countries due to its direct impact on the spread of diseases and overall hygiene.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, limited access to clean water and sanitation is the primary factor reflecting poor health in low-income nations, as it directly contributes to health problems and is a common challenge in such settings.
