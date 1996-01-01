Which of the following factors can influence a consumer's willingness to pay for a service?
A
The cost of production for the service provider
B
The perceived quality of the service
C
Government regulations unrelated to the service
D
The number of suppliers in the market
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a consumer's willingness to pay (WTP) is primarily influenced by their perception of the value or benefit they receive from the service, rather than factors related to the supply side or external regulations.
Recognize that the cost of production for the service provider does not directly affect the consumer's WTP; it influences the supply curve instead.
Consider that government regulations unrelated to the service typically do not change how much a consumer values or is willing to pay for the service.
Note that the number of suppliers in the market affects market competition and supply, which can influence price levels, but does not directly change an individual consumer's willingness to pay.
Conclude that the perceived quality of the service is a key factor that can increase or decrease a consumer's willingness to pay, as it directly affects the consumer's valuation of the service.
