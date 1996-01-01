Which two types of consumer purchases would typically involve an extended decision-making process?
A
Buying groceries and purchasing a movie ticket
B
Buying a pair of socks and purchasing a pen
C
Purchasing a cup of coffee and buying a magazine
D
Buying a house and purchasing a new car
1
Understand the concept of the consumer decision-making process, which varies depending on the type of purchase. Extended decision-making occurs when consumers spend more time and effort evaluating options before making a purchase.
Identify characteristics of purchases that typically require extended decision-making: high cost, high involvement, infrequent purchase, and significant perceived risk or importance.
Analyze the given options and classify each purchase based on these characteristics. For example, buying groceries or a movie ticket usually involves low cost and low involvement, leading to routine or limited decision-making.
Recognize that buying a house and purchasing a new car are high-cost, high-involvement decisions that are infrequent and carry significant risk, thus requiring an extended decision-making process.
Conclude that the two types of consumer purchases involving an extended decision-making process are buying a house and purchasing a new car, as these fit the criteria for extended decision-making.
