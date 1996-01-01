Which of the following best describes the influence that consumer purchasing demand has on business purchasing decisions?
A
Price elasticity of demand
B
Consumer surplus
C
Derived demand
D
Willingness to pay
1
Understand the concept of 'derived demand': Derived demand refers to the demand for a factor of production or intermediate goods that arises from the demand for the final goods or services they help produce. In other words, businesses purchase inputs because consumers demand the final products.
Recognize that consumer purchasing demand directly influences business purchasing decisions through derived demand, as businesses respond to consumer preferences by adjusting their input purchases accordingly.
Differentiate derived demand from other options: Price elasticity of demand measures responsiveness of quantity demanded to price changes; consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay and what they actually pay; willingness to pay is the maximum price a consumer is ready to pay for a good or service.
Conclude that the best description of how consumer demand affects business purchasing is through derived demand, since business demand for inputs depends on consumer demand for final products.
Summarize that understanding derived demand helps explain the link between consumer behavior and business input decisions, which is fundamental in microeconomic analysis of markets.
