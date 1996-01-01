Which of the following best defines a common market in the context of microeconomics?
A
A group of countries that allow free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor among member states.
B
A market in which only private goods are traded and government intervention is minimal.
C
A market where public goods are provided free of charge to all consumers.
D
A market structure characterized by a single seller dominating the market.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a 'common market' in microeconomics, which refers to a type of economic integration among countries.
Step 2: Recall that a common market allows not only free trade of goods and services but also the free movement of factors of production such as capital and labor among member countries.
Step 3: Compare the options given: identify which one includes free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor, as this is the key feature of a common market.
Step 4: Recognize that other options describe different market concepts, such as private goods markets, public goods provision, or monopoly market structures, which do not fit the definition of a common market.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of a common market is the one describing a group of countries allowing free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor among member states.
Watch next
Master Demand Curve of a Private Good with a bite sized video explanation from Brian