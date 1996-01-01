Which of the following is an example of a public good that a consumer may want but not be able to obtain?
A
A restaurant meal
B
A concert ticket
C
National defense
D
A private swimming pool
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a public good. A public good is characterized by two main features: it is non-excludable (people cannot be prevented from using it) and non-rivalrous (one person's use does not reduce availability to others).
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it fits the criteria of a public good. For example, a restaurant meal and a concert ticket are both excludable and rivalrous, meaning they are private goods.
Step 3: Consider the option 'National defense.' It is non-excludable because everyone in the country benefits from it regardless of whether they pay for it, and non-rivalrous because one person's protection does not reduce protection for others.
Step 4: Recognize that a private swimming pool is excludable and rivalrous, so it is a private good, not a public good.
Step 5: Conclude that 'National defense' is the correct example of a public good that a consumer may want but cannot individually obtain or exclude others from benefiting.
