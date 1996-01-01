Which of the following best describes the market system's virtue of incentives?
A
It eliminates the need for competition by assigning production quotas.
B
It encourages individuals and firms to pursue activities that increase their own well-being, often leading to greater efficiency and innovation.
C
It guarantees equal distribution of resources among all participants in the market.
D
It ensures that government sets all prices to maximize social welfare.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the market system is driven by incentives, which motivate individuals and firms to make decisions that improve their own well-being.
Recognize that incentives in a market encourage competition, innovation, and efficient allocation of resources rather than eliminating competition or assigning production quotas.
Note that the market system does not guarantee equal distribution of resources; instead, it allows for voluntary exchange based on individual preferences and efforts.
Acknowledge that prices in a market system are generally determined by supply and demand, not set by the government to maximize social welfare.
Conclude that the virtue of incentives in a market system is best described as encouraging individuals and firms to pursue activities that increase their own well-being, which often leads to greater efficiency and innovation.
Watch next
Master Economic Incentives with a bite sized video explanation from Brian