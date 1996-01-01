Which two factors contributed most to the growth of the cattle business in the United States during the late 19th century?
A
Reduction in available grazing land and higher feed costs
B
Decline in beef demand and increased tariffs
C
Expansion of railroads and the invention of barbed wire
D
Strict government regulations and limited access to markets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key historical context of the late 19th century cattle business in the United States, focusing on factors that would logically support growth rather than hinder it.
Understand that the expansion of railroads improved transportation, allowing cattle to be moved efficiently to markets, which is a positive growth factor.
Recognize that the invention of barbed wire allowed for effective fencing of large grazing areas, reducing cattle loss and improving management, another positive growth factor.
Evaluate the other options: reduction in grazing land and higher feed costs would likely restrict growth, while decline in beef demand and increased tariffs would reduce profitability, and strict government regulations and limited market access would also hinder expansion.
Conclude that the two factors contributing most to growth are those that enhanced market access and cattle management, namely the expansion of railroads and the invention of barbed wire.
