Which of the following is the most likely example of a production industry?
A
Retail clothing store
B
Banking services
C
Automobile manufacturing
D
Advertising agency
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a production industry. A production industry primarily involves the creation or manufacturing of goods through the transformation of raw materials or components into finished products.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine whether it fits the definition of a production industry. For example, a retail clothing store primarily sells finished goods rather than producing them.
Step 3: Consider banking services and advertising agencies, which are service industries focused on providing intangible services rather than producing physical goods.
Step 4: Identify automobile manufacturing as an industry that involves assembling raw materials and components into finished vehicles, which clearly fits the definition of a production industry.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, automobile manufacturing is the most likely example of a production industry because it involves the actual production of tangible goods.
Watch next
Master Land, Labor, and Physical Capital with a bite sized video explanation from Brian