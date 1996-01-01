What is most likely to happen to businesses that lack capital as a factor of production?
A
They can easily produce goods without any limitations.
B
They will automatically have higher profits than competitors.
C
They struggle to acquire necessary equipment and expand operations.
D
They are unaffected because capital is not essential for production.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of capital as a factor of production: Capital refers to the physical assets like machinery, tools, buildings, and equipment that businesses use to produce goods and services.
Recognize that capital is essential for efficient production: Without sufficient capital, businesses may face limitations in producing goods at scale or improving productivity.
Analyze the consequences of lacking capital: Businesses without enough capital often struggle to acquire necessary equipment, which limits their ability to expand operations or improve production processes.
Compare the incorrect options: Producing goods without limitations or automatically having higher profits is unlikely without capital, and capital is indeed essential, so being unaffected is not a valid outcome.
Conclude that businesses lacking capital are most likely to face operational challenges, such as difficulty in acquiring equipment and expanding, which can hinder their competitiveness and growth.
Watch next
Master Land, Labor, and Physical Capital with a bite sized video explanation from Brian