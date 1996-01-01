A quota limiting the number of cars that can be imported
C
A ban on importing cars from certain countries
D
A government subsidy for domestic car producers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a tariff. A tariff is a tax imposed by a government on goods imported from other countries, usually expressed as a fixed amount per unit or a percentage of the value of the imported good.
Step 2: Review each option and identify whether it fits the definition of a tariff. For example, a $5 tax on each imported car directly matches the definition of a tariff because it is a tax applied to imports.
Step 3: Recognize that a quota limiting the number of cars is a quantitative restriction, not a tax, so it is not a tariff.
Step 4: Understand that a ban on importing cars from certain countries is a prohibition, not a tax, so it is not a tariff.
Step 5: Note that a government subsidy for domestic producers is a financial support to local businesses, not a tax on imports, so it is not a tariff.
Watch next
Master Tariffs on Imports with a bite sized video explanation from Brian