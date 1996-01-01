Which of the following best describes why governments enact tariffs on imports?
A
To protect domestic industries from foreign competition
B
To increase the efficiency of international markets
C
To encourage consumers to buy more imported goods
D
To reduce government revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a tariff: A tariff is a tax imposed by a government on imported goods, which raises the cost of those goods in the domestic market.
Analyze the effects of tariffs on domestic industries: By increasing the price of imported goods, tariffs make domestic products relatively cheaper, which can help protect domestic producers from foreign competition.
Consider the impact of tariffs on market efficiency: Tariffs generally reduce market efficiency by distorting prices and trade flows, so increasing efficiency is not a typical reason for imposing tariffs.
Evaluate the effect of tariffs on consumer behavior: Since tariffs raise prices on imports, they usually discourage consumers from buying more imported goods, contrary to encouraging imports.
Assess the government's revenue motive: While tariffs do generate government revenue, this is often a secondary effect rather than the primary reason governments impose tariffs.
Watch next
Master Tariffs on Imports with a bite sized video explanation from Brian