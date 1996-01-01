Why does the federal government impose tariffs on imports?
A
To protect domestic industries from foreign competition
B
To increase the supply of imported goods
C
To encourage consumers to buy more foreign products
D
To reduce government revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of tariffs: Tariffs are taxes imposed on imported goods, which increase the cost of these goods when they enter the domestic market.
Analyze the effect of tariffs on prices: By increasing the price of imported goods, tariffs make foreign products more expensive compared to domestic products.
Consider the impact on domestic industries: Higher prices on imports reduce foreign competition, allowing domestic producers to maintain or increase their market share.
Evaluate the effect on consumer behavior: Since imported goods become more expensive, consumers are less likely to buy foreign products and more likely to buy domestic alternatives.
Recognize the government's motivation: The primary reason for imposing tariffs is to protect domestic industries from foreign competition, not to increase supply, encourage foreign purchases, or reduce government revenue.
