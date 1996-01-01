In the context of competitive markets, a market orientation requires organizations to:
A
prioritize maximizing short-term profits regardless of consumer preferences
B
ignore market signals and set prices based solely on production costs
C
limit competition by forming monopolies or cartels
D
focus on understanding and meeting the needs and wants of consumers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of market orientation in competitive markets, which emphasizes the importance of aligning business strategies with consumer preferences and demands.
Recognize that market orientation involves gathering and analyzing market signals such as consumer needs, preferences, and feedback to guide decision-making.
Contrast market orientation with other approaches like prioritizing short-term profits without regard to consumer preferences, or ignoring market signals and setting prices solely based on production costs.
Note that limiting competition through monopolies or cartels is contrary to the principles of competitive markets and market orientation.
Conclude that the correct approach in a competitive market is to focus on understanding and meeting the needs and wants of consumers, which drives long-term success.
