Just how strong the competitive pressures are from substitute products depends in part on whether:
A
buyers view the substitute products as comparable or better in terms of quality, price, and availability
B
there are barriers to entry for new firms
C
the government regulates the prices of all products in the market
D
firms in the market have identical cost structures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of substitute products in microeconomics: Substitute products are goods or services that can replace each other in consumption, meaning if the price or quality of one changes, consumers might switch to the other.
Recognize that the strength of competitive pressure from substitutes depends on how consumers perceive these alternatives, particularly in terms of quality, price, and availability.
Analyze the options given: barriers to entry, government regulation, identical cost structures, and consumer perception of substitutes.
Recall that barriers to entry and cost structures affect market competition but do not directly determine the strength of substitutes from the consumer's perspective.
Conclude that the key factor is whether buyers view the substitute products as comparable or better in quality, price, and availability, because this perception influences their willingness to switch products, thereby affecting competitive pressure.
