Why might a firm be willing to spend over $2 million for a 30-second television ad during the Super Bowl?
A
Because the Super Bowl ads guarantee immediate profits regardless of consumer demand.
B
Because the firm expects the value gained from increased consumer willingness to pay and resulting consumer surplus to exceed the cost of the advertisement.
C
Because the firm wants to reduce its consumer surplus by charging higher prices.
D
Because advertising during the Super Bowl is required by law for large firms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good or service and what they actually pay.
Step 2: Recognize that advertising, especially during a high-profile event like the Super Bowl, can increase consumer awareness and preference, effectively increasing consumers' willingness to pay.
Step 3: Realize that if the increase in consumer willingness to pay (and thus consumer surplus) caused by the advertisement is greater than the cost of the ad, the firm can expect a net gain in profits.
Step 4: Note that the firm does not get guaranteed immediate profits from the ad; instead, it invests expecting future returns through increased demand and higher consumer valuation.
Step 5: Conclude that the firm is willing to spend over $2 million because the expected increase in consumer surplus and willingness to pay justifies the high advertising cost, making it a strategic investment rather than a legal requirement or a method to reduce consumer surplus.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian