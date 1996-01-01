Which of the following statements best describes the example commonly used to demonstrate consumer surplus and willingness to pay in markets?
A
A government imposing a price ceiling on essential goods.
B
A person buying a cup of coffee for less than the maximum amount they are willing to pay.
C
A firm setting the price of its product equal to the marginal cost.
D
A monopolist restricting output to increase prices.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus. Consumer surplus is the difference between the maximum amount a consumer is willing to pay for a good or service and the actual price they pay.
Step 2: Recognize that consumer surplus is often illustrated by examples where consumers pay less than their maximum willingness to pay, thus gaining extra benefit or 'surplus' from the transaction.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see which best fits this definition: a government price ceiling affects prices but does not directly illustrate consumer surplus; a firm pricing at marginal cost relates to efficiency but not consumer surplus; a monopolist restricting output relates to producer surplus and market power, not consumer surplus.
Step 4: Identify that the example of a person buying a cup of coffee for less than the maximum amount they are willing to pay directly shows consumer surplus, as the consumer gains extra value from paying a lower price than their willingness to pay.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of consumer surplus and willingness to pay is the example where a consumer pays less than their maximum willingness to pay, illustrating the concept clearly.
