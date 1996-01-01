Which concept is most closely related to consumers seeking more personalized experiences in the market?
A
Law of diminishing marginal utility
B
Willingness to pay
C
Consumer surplus
D
Price elasticity of demand
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'Willingness to pay' (WTP). It refers to the maximum amount a consumer is willing to spend to acquire a good or service, reflecting the value they place on personalized experiences.
Step 2: Recognize that consumers seeking more personalized experiences are often willing to pay more because these experiences better match their preferences and needs, increasing the perceived value.
Step 3: Contrast this with the 'Law of diminishing marginal utility,' which explains how the additional satisfaction from consuming more units of the same good decreases, but does not directly address personalization or willingness to pay.
Step 4: Consider 'Consumer surplus,' which is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay and what they actually pay, but it is a result of willingness to pay rather than the concept explaining personalized demand.
Step 5: Note that 'Price elasticity of demand' measures how quantity demanded responds to price changes, which is related to sensitivity to price but not directly to the desire for personalized experiences.
