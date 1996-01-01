Which of the following is considered a tax on production and imports?
A
Excise taxes on manufactured goods
B
Capital gains taxes
C
Corporate dividend taxes
D
Personal income taxes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a tax on production and imports. These taxes are levied on goods and services during the production process or when goods are imported into a country.
Step 2: Identify the types of taxes listed in the problem: excise taxes on manufactured goods, capital gains taxes, corporate dividend taxes, and personal income taxes.
Step 3: Analyze each tax type: Excise taxes on manufactured goods are charged on the production or sale of specific goods, making them taxes on production. Capital gains taxes are levied on profits from asset sales, not production. Corporate dividend taxes are taxes on income distributed to shareholders, not on production. Personal income taxes are taxes on individual earnings, unrelated to production or imports.
Step 4: Conclude that excise taxes on manufactured goods fit the definition of taxes on production and imports because they are directly applied to the production or sale of goods.
Step 5: Therefore, excise taxes on manufactured goods are considered taxes on production and imports, while the other options are taxes on income or capital gains.
Watch next
Master Taxes and Tax Incidence with a bite sized video explanation from Brian