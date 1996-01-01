How much buyers and sellers choose to trade in a market
B
The color of currency used in transactions
C
The weather conditions affecting production
D
The physical characteristics of goods produced
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of taxes in microeconomics: Taxes are financial charges imposed by the government on buyers or sellers, which affect the costs and benefits associated with market transactions.
Recognize that taxes influence economic decisions by changing the incentives for buyers and sellers. Specifically, taxes can increase the price buyers pay or reduce the revenue sellers receive.
Analyze how taxes affect the quantity traded in a market: When a tax is imposed, it typically causes the equilibrium quantity (the amount buyers and sellers agree to trade) to decrease because the tax creates a wedge between the price buyers pay and the price sellers receive.
Eliminate options unrelated to economic decision-making: The color of currency, weather conditions, and physical characteristics of goods are not influenced by taxes, as these are either physical attributes or external factors.
Conclude that taxes influence the decision of how much buyers and sellers choose to trade in a market by altering the effective prices and incentives, thereby affecting market outcomes.
Watch next
Master Taxes and Tax Incidence with a bite sized video explanation from Brian