Which of the following is NOT considered a potential market opportunity for a company?
A
An increase in consumer demand for the company's products
B
The entry of new competitors offering similar products
C
Technological advancements that lower production costs
D
Expansion into new geographic markets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a market opportunity. A market opportunity refers to a favorable set of circumstances that allows a company to increase sales, profits, or market share. These typically include factors that positively impact demand, reduce costs, or open new markets.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it represents a potential market opportunity. For example, an increase in consumer demand for the company's products clearly signals a market opportunity because it can lead to higher sales.
Step 3: Consider technological advancements that lower production costs. This is a market opportunity because it can improve profitability by reducing expenses.
Step 4: Evaluate expansion into new geographic markets. Entering new markets is a classic market opportunity as it allows the company to reach more customers and grow.
Step 5: Examine the entry of new competitors offering similar products. This is generally not a market opportunity because it increases competition, which can reduce market share and profits rather than create new opportunities.
