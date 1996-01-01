A skimming pricing strategy is more commonly used by firms to:
A
discourage new competitors from entering the market
B
quickly gain market share by setting a low initial price
C
maximize profits by initially charging a high price to early adopters
D
respond to government-imposed price ceilings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a skimming pricing strategy. This strategy involves setting a high initial price for a new product to 'skim' segments of the market willing to pay more, typically early adopters.
Step 2: Recognize the goal of skimming pricing, which is to maximize profits from these early adopters before gradually lowering the price to attract more price-sensitive customers.
Step 3: Compare skimming pricing with other strategies, such as penetration pricing, which sets a low initial price to quickly gain market share, and understand that skimming is not aimed at discouraging competitors or responding to price ceilings.
Step 4: Analyze why skimming pricing is effective when the product is innovative or has little competition initially, allowing firms to capitalize on high willingness to pay.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary purpose of skimming pricing is to maximize profits by initially charging a high price to early adopters, rather than quickly gaining market share or deterring competitors.
