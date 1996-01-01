New-economy companies generally have higher __________ than old-economy companies.
A
inventory levels
B
fixed costs
C
growth potential
D
regulatory barriers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: 'New-economy' companies typically refer to firms in technology, internet, or innovative sectors, while 'old-economy' companies are in traditional industries like manufacturing or utilities.
Identify the characteristics of new-economy companies, such as rapid innovation, scalability, and market expansion opportunities.
Compare these characteristics with those of old-economy companies, which often have more physical assets and established markets but slower growth.
Recognize that 'growth potential' refers to the expected rate at which a company can increase its revenues or market share over time.
Conclude that new-economy companies generally have higher growth potential than old-economy companies due to their innovative nature and scalability.
