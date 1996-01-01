Which calculation helps determine which producer has the absolute advantage?
A
Analyzing the terms of trade between the two producers
B
Comparing the maximum output each producer can achieve with the same resources
C
Calculating the marginal rate of transformation for each producer
D
Comparing the opportunity cost of producing one good over another for each producer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of absolute advantage: it refers to the ability of a producer to produce more output of a good using the same amount of resources compared to another producer.
Identify the maximum output each producer can achieve with the same resources for the good in question. This means looking at their production capabilities without considering trade-offs or opportunity costs.
Compare these maximum outputs directly between the two producers. The producer who can produce more of the good with the same resources has the absolute advantage in that good.
Note that this comparison does not involve opportunity costs or terms of trade; those concepts relate to comparative advantage, not absolute advantage.
Therefore, the calculation that helps determine absolute advantage is comparing the maximum output each producer can achieve with the same resources.
