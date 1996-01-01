Which statement best describes the relationship between production costs and comparative advantage?
A
Comparative advantage is determined solely by which country has the lowest absolute production cost.
B
A country has a comparative advantage in producing a good if it can produce that good using fewer resources than other countries.
C
Production costs do not affect comparative advantage; only technology matters.
D
A country has a comparative advantage in producing a good if it can produce that good at a lower opportunity cost than other countries.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of comparative advantage. Comparative advantage occurs when a country can produce a good at a lower opportunity cost compared to other countries, not necessarily at the lowest absolute cost.
Step 2: Recognize that production costs include both explicit costs (like labor and materials) and implicit costs (opportunity costs). Comparative advantage focuses on opportunity costs rather than just absolute production costs.
Step 3: Compare the opportunity costs of producing goods between countries. The country with the lower opportunity cost for producing a particular good has the comparative advantage in that good.
Step 4: Note that absolute production cost (the total resources used) is different from opportunity cost. A country might have a higher absolute cost but still have a comparative advantage if its opportunity cost is lower.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is the one emphasizing lower opportunity cost as the basis for comparative advantage, which aligns with the fundamental principle of international trade and specialization.
