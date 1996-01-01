Which of the following ideas is most closely linked to the theory of absolute advantage?
A
A country should specialize in producing goods for which it can produce more efficiently than other countries.
B
Trade is only beneficial if both countries have identical production possibilities frontiers.
C
A country should avoid trade if it cannot produce all goods more efficiently than other countries.
D
A country should specialize in producing goods for which it has the lowest opportunity cost.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of absolute advantage. Absolute advantage occurs when a country can produce a good using fewer resources or more efficiently than another country.
Step 2: Recognize that the theory of absolute advantage suggests that countries benefit by specializing in the production of goods they can produce more efficiently than others.
Step 3: Compare this with the concept of comparative advantage, which is based on producing goods at the lowest opportunity cost, not necessarily the highest efficiency.
Step 4: Analyze each statement in the problem to see which aligns with the idea of producing goods more efficiently (absolute advantage) rather than focusing on opportunity cost or identical production possibilities.
Step 5: Identify that the statement 'A country should specialize in producing goods for which it can produce more efficiently than other countries' directly reflects the theory of absolute advantage.
Watch next
Master Two PPFs, Specialization, and Absolute Advantage with a bite sized video explanation from Brian