In which market structure are products similar but differentiated, for example through branding or quality?
Oligopoly
Perfect competition
Monopolistic competition
Monopoly
1
Understand the characteristics of each market structure listed: Perfect competition, Monopoly, Oligopoly, and Monopolistic competition.
Recall that in Perfect competition, products are identical (homogeneous) and firms are price takers with no product differentiation.
Recognize that Monopoly involves a single seller with a unique product and no close substitutes, so no product differentiation among competitors exists.
Note that Oligopoly consists of a few large firms which may sell either homogeneous or differentiated products, but the key feature is the small number of sellers.
Identify that Monopolistic competition is characterized by many firms selling similar but differentiated products, often through branding, quality, or other features, which matches the description in the problem.
