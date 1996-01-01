A monopolistically competitive industry is characterized by which of the following features?
No barriers to entry and identical products
A single firm dominating the market
Perfectly elastic demand for each firm's product
Many firms selling differentiated products
Understand the characteristics of monopolistic competition: it involves many firms competing in the market, each selling products that are differentiated but close substitutes.
Recall that in monopolistic competition, there are no significant barriers to entry or exit, allowing firms to freely enter or leave the market.
Recognize that unlike perfect competition, the products are not identical; instead, each firm offers a product that differs slightly in quality, features, or branding, which gives them some market power.
Note that the demand curve faced by each firm is downward sloping (not perfectly elastic) because of product differentiation, meaning firms can raise prices without losing all customers.
Conclude that the defining feature of monopolistic competition is 'many firms selling differentiated products,' distinguishing it from other market structures like perfect competition or monopoly.
