In monopolistically competitive industries, which of the following is typically true?
A
Firms sell differentiated products and have some control over price.
B
There is only one firm that dominates the entire market.
C
There are significant barriers to entry that prevent new firms from entering the market.
D
Firms are price takers and sell identical products.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of monopolistic competition: This market structure features many firms selling products that are similar but differentiated in some way, such as by quality, branding, or features.
Recognize that firms in monopolistic competition have some degree of market power, meaning they can influence the price of their product rather than being price takers.
Contrast monopolistic competition with perfect competition, where firms sell identical products and are price takers, and with monopoly, where a single firm dominates the market with significant barriers to entry.
Note that in monopolistic competition, there are low barriers to entry, allowing new firms to enter the market freely, which keeps profits in the long run close to normal.
Conclude that the correct statement is that firms sell differentiated products and have some control over price, distinguishing monopolistic competition from other market structures.
