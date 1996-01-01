In the short run, a firm in a monopolistically competitive market operates much like a:
A
perfectly competitive firm
B
monopsony
C
oligopoly
D
monopoly
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of a monopolistically competitive market, where many firms sell differentiated products and have some degree of market power.
Step 2: Recognize that in the short run, a firm in monopolistic competition faces a downward-sloping demand curve, similar to a monopoly, because it can set prices above marginal cost due to product differentiation.
Step 3: Recall that a perfectly competitive firm faces a perfectly elastic (horizontal) demand curve and is a price taker, which differs from the monopolistically competitive firm's situation.
Step 4: Note that a monopsony refers to a market with a single buyer, which is unrelated to the firm's pricing behavior in monopolistic competition.
Step 5: Conclude that in the short run, the firm's behavior resembles that of a monopoly because it maximizes profit where marginal revenue equals marginal cost, setting price above marginal cost.
