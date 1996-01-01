Which of the following statements is inconsistent with an elastic demand curve?
A
A small decrease in price leads to a large increase in quantity demanded.
B
Consumers are highly responsive to price changes.
C
Total revenue decreases when price decreases.
D
The demand curve is relatively flat.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of price elasticity of demand, which measures how much the quantity demanded of a good responds to a change in its price. If demand is elastic, consumers are very responsive to price changes.
Step 2: Recall that for an elastic demand curve, a small decrease in price leads to a proportionally larger increase in quantity demanded. This means total revenue (Price × Quantity) increases when price decreases.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Total revenue decreases when price decreases.' For an elastic demand curve, this statement is inconsistent because total revenue should increase, not decrease, when price falls.
Step 4: Note that an elastic demand curve is typically relatively flat, reflecting high responsiveness of quantity demanded to price changes.
Step 5: Conclude that the inconsistent statement with an elastic demand curve is the one about total revenue decreasing when price decreases, as it contradicts the fundamental property of elastic demand.
Watch next
Master Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph with a bite sized video explanation from Brian