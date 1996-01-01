Refer to the graphs above. Which one shows a perfectly elastic demand?
A
A horizontal demand curve
B
A vertical demand curve
C
A downward-sloping demand curve
D
A demand curve with a constant positive slope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of price elasticity of demand, which measures how much the quantity demanded responds to a change in price.
Recall that a perfectly elastic demand means consumers will only buy at one price, and any slight increase in price causes quantity demanded to drop to zero.
Recognize that a perfectly elastic demand curve is represented graphically as a horizontal line, indicating that price remains constant regardless of quantity demanded.
Compare the options: a horizontal demand curve shows perfect elasticity, a vertical curve shows perfect inelasticity, a downward-sloping curve shows typical negative elasticity, and a curve with a positive slope is unusual for demand.
Conclude that the graph showing a horizontal demand curve corresponds to perfectly elastic demand.
