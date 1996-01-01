Which of the following best describes how producer surplus is related to the deeds and actions of a producer in a competitive market?
A
Producer surplus is the cost incurred by a producer in the production of goods.
B
Producer surplus is the total revenue earned by a producer from selling goods in the market.
C
Producer surplus is the difference between the price a producer actually receives and the minimum price they are willing to accept for a good or service.
D
Producer surplus is the amount a producer pays for raw materials and labor.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of producer surplus. Producer surplus measures the benefit producers receive when they sell a good at a market price higher than the minimum price they are willing to accept.
Step 2: Recognize that the minimum price a producer is willing to accept corresponds to their marginal cost of production, which includes costs like raw materials, labor, and other inputs.
Step 3: Define producer surplus mathematically as the difference between the actual market price ($P$) and the minimum acceptable price (marginal cost, $MC$), multiplied by the quantity sold ($Q$). This can be expressed as: $\text{Producer Surplus} = (P - MC) \times Q$.
Step 4: Differentiate producer surplus from other concepts: it is not the total revenue (which is $P \times Q$), nor the total cost, nor just the cost of inputs. Instead, it captures the net gain producers receive above their costs.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of producer surplus is that it represents the difference between the price a producer actually receives and the minimum price they are willing to accept for a good or service.
