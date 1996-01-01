Which of the following events would increase producer surplus?
A
A decrease in consumer demand for the good
B
An increase in the market price of the good
C
The imposition of a price ceiling below the equilibrium price
D
A decrease in the cost of production for all producers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of producer surplus: it is the difference between what producers are willing to accept for a good and the actual price they receive. Producer surplus increases when producers receive a higher price or when their costs decrease.
Analyze the effect of a decrease in consumer demand: this typically lowers the market price, reducing producer surplus because producers receive less for their goods.
Consider an increase in the market price of the good: a higher price means producers receive more revenue per unit sold, which increases producer surplus.
Examine the imposition of a price ceiling below the equilibrium price: this restricts the price producers can charge, usually lowering it and thus decreasing producer surplus.
Look at a decrease in the cost of production for all producers: lower costs mean producers can supply at a lower price while maintaining the same revenue, which increases producer surplus.
