Producers often work to maximize their ______ and make them as large as possible.
A
marginal cost
B
deadweight loss
C
producer surplus
D
consumer surplus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of producer surplus: Producer surplus is the difference between what producers are willing to accept for a good or service and the actual amount they receive. It represents the benefit producers get from selling at a market price higher than their minimum acceptable price.
Recognize that producers aim to maximize their gains from production and sales. This means they want to maximize the producer surplus, as it reflects their net benefit or profit from participating in the market.
Differentiate producer surplus from other terms: Marginal cost refers to the cost of producing one additional unit, deadweight loss is a loss of economic efficiency, and consumer surplus is the benefit consumers receive. None of these are what producers aim to maximize directly.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'producer surplus' because it directly measures the producers' net benefit and is what they strive to maximize.
Summarize: Producers work to maximize their producer surplus and make it as large as possible to increase their overall benefit from market transactions.
