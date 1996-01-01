In the context of factors of production, which of the following best describes the quantity of money supplied?
A
It is directly determined by the amount of labor employed in the economy.
B
It is a fixed factor of production like land.
C
It is determined by the central bank and is not considered a factor of production.
D
It is determined by the marginal productivity of capital.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'factors of production' in microeconomics. These typically include land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship, which are inputs used to produce goods and services.
Step 2: Recognize that the 'quantity of money supplied' refers to the total amount of money available in the economy, which is controlled by monetary authorities, not by production inputs.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the context of factors of production: labor and capital are factors of production, but money itself is not a productive input; it is a medium of exchange.
Step 4: Recall that the central bank controls the money supply through monetary policy tools such as open market operations, reserve requirements, and interest rates, independent of labor or capital productivity.
Step 5: Conclude that the quantity of money supplied is not a factor of production but is determined by the central bank, making the correct description the one stating that money supply is controlled by the central bank and is not considered a factor of production.
Watch next
Master Land, Labor, and Physical Capital with a bite sized video explanation from Brian