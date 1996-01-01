The decision-making unit of a purchasing organization is called its ________.
A
production team
B
buying center
C
management board
D
supply chain
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the term used to describe the group responsible for making purchasing decisions within an organization.
Recall that in microeconomics and business management, the 'decision-making unit' in purchasing is a specific concept related to organizational buying behavior.
Identify that the 'buying center' is the term used to describe the group of individuals within an organization who participate in the purchasing decision process.
Recognize that other options like 'production team', 'management board', and 'supply chain' refer to different organizational functions and are not specifically the decision-making unit for purchasing.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'buying center'.
