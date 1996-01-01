When deciding to add capacity to a factory, which of the following need not be considered?
A
The cost of additional labor
B
The current market demand for the product
C
The color of the factory walls
D
The availability of raw materials
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about deciding whether to add capacity to a factory. This decision involves evaluating factors that affect production and costs.
Step 2: Identify relevant economic factors that influence the decision to add capacity, such as the cost of additional labor, current market demand for the product, and availability of raw materials. These directly impact production costs and potential revenue.
Step 3: Recognize that irrelevant factors are those that do not affect production efficiency, costs, or market conditions. For example, the color of the factory walls does not influence production capacity or costs.
Step 4: Compare each option to determine which one does not affect the decision-making process. The cost of labor, market demand, and raw materials availability are all critical, while the color of the walls is not.
Step 5: Conclude that the factor which need not be considered when deciding to add capacity is the one unrelated to production or economic outcomes—in this case, the color of the factory walls.
