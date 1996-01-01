If the government fears there may be a shortage of something, they may choose to _________ it.
A
impose a price ceiling on
B
impose a price floor on
C
tax
D
subsidize
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a shortage in microeconomics: a shortage occurs when the quantity demanded exceeds the quantity supplied at a given price.
Recall that a price ceiling is a legal maximum price set below the equilibrium price, which can lead to shortages by increasing demand and reducing supply.
Recognize that a price floor is a legal minimum price set above the equilibrium price, which can lead to surpluses by decreasing demand and increasing supply.
Analyze the government's goal: if they fear a shortage, they want to prevent prices from being too low, so they would impose a price floor to keep prices above a certain level, encouraging suppliers to produce more.
Conclude that imposing a price floor helps avoid shortages by ensuring prices do not fall below a level that would discourage production.
