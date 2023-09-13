A skimming pricing strategy is most likely to succeed under which of the following conditions?
A
The product is new and has few close substitutes.
B
There are strict government-imposed price ceilings.
C
The market is highly competitive with many similar products.
D
Consumers are highly sensitive to price changes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a skimming pricing strategy entails: it involves setting a high initial price for a new product to 'skim' segments of the market willing to pay more before gradually lowering the price to attract more price-sensitive customers.
Identify the conditions that favor skimming pricing: typically, the product should be new and unique, with few close substitutes, so that consumers perceive high value and are less sensitive to the high initial price.
Analyze why strict government-imposed price ceilings would hinder skimming: price ceilings limit how high a price can be set, preventing the firm from charging the high initial price needed for skimming.
Consider the impact of a highly competitive market with many similar products: this increases price competition and reduces the ability to maintain a high price, making skimming less effective.
Evaluate consumer price sensitivity: if consumers are highly sensitive to price changes, they are less likely to accept a high initial price, which undermines the skimming strategy.
