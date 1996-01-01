All of the following are ways to export a product to a foreign market except:
A
Licensing production to a foreign firm
B
Direct selling to foreign buyers
C
Using an export agent
D
Selling through a foreign distributor
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which option is NOT a way to export a product to a foreign market.
Step 2: Review the common methods of exporting products, which typically include direct selling to foreign buyers, using an export agent, and selling through a foreign distributor. These methods involve physically shipping goods across borders.
Step 3: Recognize that licensing production to a foreign firm is different because it involves allowing a foreign company to produce the product locally under license, rather than exporting the product itself.
Step 4: Compare each option to the definition of exporting, which is the sale and shipment of goods from one country to another, and identify which option does not fit this definition.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Licensing production to a foreign firm' is not a method of exporting because it does not involve shipping goods abroad but rather transferring production rights.
