The president signing a trade agreement with China is an example of:
A
a market-determined exchange rate
B
the law of comparative advantage
C
government intervention in international trade
D
consumer preference for imported goods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves international trade and exchange rates.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: a market-determined exchange rate is set by supply and demand in foreign exchange markets; the law of comparative advantage explains how countries benefit from specializing in goods they produce relatively more efficiently; government intervention in international trade involves actions by governments to influence trade flows, such as trade agreements, tariffs, or quotas; consumer preference for imported goods relates to demand for foreign products.
Step 3: Identify that the president signing a trade agreement is an action taken by the government to influence trade policies between countries.
Step 4: Recognize that this action is a clear example of government intervention in international trade, as it is a deliberate policy decision rather than a market-driven outcome or consumer behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct classification of the president signing a trade agreement is government intervention in international trade.
