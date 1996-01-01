A(n) ______ is a tax issued by the federal government on imported goods.
A
quota
B
tariff
C
subsidy
D
embargo
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of each option: A quota is a limit on the quantity of goods that can be imported, a subsidy is financial support given to domestic producers, and an embargo is a complete ban on trade with a particular country.
Recall that a tax imposed by the government on imported goods is designed to increase the cost of those goods to protect domestic industries or generate revenue.
Identify that the term for a tax on imported goods is a 'tariff', which directly increases the price of imports.
Recognize that the other options (quota, subsidy, embargo) do not involve a tax but rather quantity restrictions, financial aid, or trade bans.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'tariff' because it specifically refers to a tax on imports.
